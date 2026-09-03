EMS secures sewerage projects worth Rs 218 cr from Govt. of Rajasthan

EMS has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L-1) for a major sewerage project awarded by the Directorate of Local Bodies, Government of Rajasthan.

The project has an estimated value of ~Rs 218.65 crore (including GST), and covers sewerage and septage management works across six Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the districts of Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu in Rajasthan.

The scope of work includes sewerage systems with Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), along with laying, jointing, testing and commissioning of sewerage networks. The project also includes a one-year defect liability period and 10 years of Operations & Maintenance (O&M), with an execution period of 18 months.