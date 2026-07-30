Home / Markets / Capital Market News / eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 29.22% in the June 2026 quarter

eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 29.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 29.48% to Rs 190.72 crore

Net profit of eMudhra rose 29.22% to Rs 32.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.48% to Rs 190.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 147.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales190.72147.30 29 OPM %26.0023.54 -PBDT50.1337.80 33 PBT38.1631.07 23 NP32.1524.88 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 73.81% in the June 2026 quarter

7NR Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Vedanta Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 449.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit rises 101.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 25.46% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story