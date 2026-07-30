eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 29.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.48% to Rs 190.72 croreNet profit of eMudhra rose 29.22% to Rs 32.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.48% to Rs 190.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 147.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales190.72147.30 29 OPM %26.0023.54 -PBDT50.1337.80 33 PBT38.1631.07 23 NP32.1524.88 29
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