eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 29.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.48% to Rs 190.72 crore

Net profit of eMudhra rose 29.22% to Rs 32.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.48% to Rs 190.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 147.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.190.72147.3026.0023.5450.1337.8038.1631.0732.1524.88

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