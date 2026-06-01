Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 140.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.21% to Rs 7.92 crore

Net profit of Enbee Trade & Finance rose 140.85% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.21% to Rs 7.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 152.93% to Rs 12.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 55.20% to Rs 30.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.