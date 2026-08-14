Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 63.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.76% to Rs 8.22 crore

Net profit of Enbee Trade & Finance rose 63.97% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.76% to Rs 8.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8.227.2978.9565.165.483.575.423.414.052.47

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