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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 63.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 63.97% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:08 PM IST
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Sales rise 12.76% to Rs 8.22 crore

Net profit of Enbee Trade & Finance rose 63.97% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.76% to Rs 8.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.227.29 13 OPM %78.9565.16 -PBDT5.483.57 54 PBT5.423.41 59 NP4.052.47 64

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

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