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Encode Packaging India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:55 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Encode Packaging India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:55 AM IST

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