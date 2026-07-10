Encompass Design India incorporates health and wellness subsidiary

Encompass Design India announced that it has incorporated a subsidiary, The Longevity Plan, to diversify and expand its current operations.

The newly incorporated subsidiary will undertake the development, marketing, trading and distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, and health and wellness products, including through contract manufacturing arrangements. It will also focus on research and development, brand building, digital health and wellness solutions, and the provision of nutrition, preventive healthcare and allied wellness services through both online and offline channels.

Encompass Design India has subscribed to 4,000 equity shares of The Longevity Plan at a face value of Rs 10 each, aggregating Rs 40,000 in cash. Following the subscription, the company holds a 66.67% stake in the subsidiary.