Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 8.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.01% to Rs 4314.89 croreNet profit of Endurance Technologies rose 8.03% to Rs 244.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 226.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.01% to Rs 4314.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3318.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4314.893318.89 30 OPM %12.4213.37 -PBDT552.01466.00 18 PBT330.08301.57 9 NP244.52226.35 8
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