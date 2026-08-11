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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Energy Development Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Energy Development Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales decline 38.39% to Rs 6.34 crore

Net loss of Energy Development Company reported to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 38.39% to Rs 6.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.3410.29 -38 OPM %33.2859.86 -PBDT0.414.08 -90 PBT-1.781.52 PL NP-1.811.65 PL

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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