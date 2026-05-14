Energy Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 52.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.84% to Rs 1001.79 crore

Net profit of Energy Infrastructure Trust rose 52.53% to Rs 47.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.84% to Rs 1001.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 964.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1215.29% to Rs 117.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.50% to Rs 3847.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3945.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.