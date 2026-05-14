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Energy Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 52.53% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
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Sales rise 3.84% to Rs 1001.79 crore

Net profit of Energy Infrastructure Trust rose 52.53% to Rs 47.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.84% to Rs 1001.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 964.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1215.29% to Rs 117.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.50% to Rs 3847.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3945.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1001.79964.77 4 3847.003945.76 -3 OPM %38.4637.78 -38.9434.42 - PBDT276.14260.43 6 1034.50931.29 11 PBT47.7731.30 53 118.069.94 1088 NP47.6831.26 53 117.858.96 1215

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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