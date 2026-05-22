Engineers India consolidated net profit declines 30.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.31% to Rs 926.29 crore

Net profit of Engineers India declined 30.12% to Rs 195.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 279.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.31% to Rs 926.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1010.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.29% to Rs 691.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 579.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.22% to Rs 3928.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3087.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.