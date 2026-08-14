Engineers India consolidated net profit rises 141.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.80% to Rs 819.84 crore

Net profit of Engineers India rose 141.50% to Rs 157.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.80% to Rs 819.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 870.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.819.84870.3615.428.28206.62107.83196.8397.28157.9465.40

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