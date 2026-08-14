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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Engineers India consolidated net profit rises 141.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Engineers India consolidated net profit rises 141.50% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:52 AM IST
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Sales decline 5.80% to Rs 819.84 crore

Net profit of Engineers India rose 141.50% to Rs 157.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.80% to Rs 819.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 870.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales819.84870.36 -6 OPM %15.428.28 -PBDT206.62107.83 92 PBT196.8397.28 102 NP157.9465.40 141

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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