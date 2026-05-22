Engineers India slips after Q4 PAT slides 30% YoY to Rs 195 cr

Engineers India declined 7.30% to Rs 219.80 after the company reported a 30.12% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 195.53 crore on an 8.31% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 926.29 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax came in at Rs 242.01 crore for the March 2026 quarter, marking a 31.57% year-on-year drop.

Total expenses rose 9.05% YoY to Rs 785.63 crore during the quarter from Rs 720.45 crore in Q4 FY25. Construction materials and equipment expenses rose 52.69% YoY to Rs 122.52 crore. Employee benefits expenses increased 2.16% YoY to Rs 281.13 crore during the period under review.