Enkei Wheels India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.18% to Rs 299.06 crore

Net Loss of Enkei Wheels India reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.18% to Rs 299.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 227.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.299.06227.986.284.9014.056.23-0.52-7.21-0.61-5.30

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