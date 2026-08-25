Entero Healthcare jumps after Prashant Jain's 3P Investment picks 2.5% stake

Entero Healthcare Solutions jumped 5.31% to Rs 1,611.10 after 3P Investment Managers, founded and managed by veteran fund manager Prashant Jain, acquired a 2.5% stake in the company through bulk deals on 24 August 2026.

The two funds managed by 3P Investment Managers, 3P India Equity Fund 1M and 3P India Equity Fund 1, bought a combined 10,88,500 shares at Rs 1,377.80 each, amounting to around Rs 150.04 crore. The purchases represented 2.5% of Entero Healthcare's paid-up equity capital.

The shares were acquired from Prasid Uno Family Trust, according to the transaction details. As of June 2026, Surbhi Singh (Prasid Uno Family Trust) held 45,50,320 shares, representing a 10.45% stake in Entero Healthcare.