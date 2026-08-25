Entero Healthcare jumps after Prashant Jain's 3P Investment picks 2.5% stake

Entero Healthcare Solutions jumped 5.31% to Rs 1,611.10 after 3P Investment Managers, founded and managed by veteran fund manager Prashant Jain, acquired a 2.5% stake in the company through bulk deals on 24 August 2026.The two funds managed by 3P Investment Managers, 3P India Equity Fund 1M and 3P India Equity Fund 1, bought a combined 10,88,500 shares at Rs 1,377.80 each, amounting to around Rs 150.04 crore. The purchases represented 2.5% of Entero Healthcare's paid-up equity capital.
The shares were acquired from Prasid Uno Family Trust, according to the transaction details. As of June 2026, Surbhi Singh (Prasid Uno Family Trust) held 45,50,320 shares, representing a 10.45% stake in Entero Healthcare.
The stock has risen 16.17% over four consecutive sessions. It has gained 31.11% in the past one month, 19.47% in the past three months and 31.57% over the past year.
Entero Healthcare Solutions is in the business of distribution and marketing of pharmaceutical products, surgical products and other allied services.
On a consolidated basis, Entero Healthcare Solutions' net profit rose 37.27% to Rs 38.16 crore while net sales rose 38.23% to Rs 1940.50 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.
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