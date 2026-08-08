Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 37.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 37.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 38.23% to Rs 1940.50 crore

Net profit of Entero Healthcare Solutions rose 37.27% to Rs 38.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.23% to Rs 1940.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1403.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1940.501403.82 38 OPM %5.003.57 -PBDT79.4345.23 76 PBT67.1236.36 85 NP38.1627.80 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ravinder Heights reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.69 crore in the June 2026 quarter

DCM Nouvelle consolidated net profit rises 1149.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Greenlam Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.31 crore in the June 2026 quarter

C & C Constructions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Gloster reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Next Story