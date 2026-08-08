Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 37.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.23% to Rs 1940.50 croreNet profit of Entero Healthcare Solutions rose 37.27% to Rs 38.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.23% to Rs 1940.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1403.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1940.501403.82 38 OPM %5.003.57 -PBDT79.4345.23 76 PBT67.1236.36 85 NP38.1627.80 37
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