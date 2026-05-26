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Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 9.03% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 42.63% to Rs 1909.93 crore

Net profit of Entero Healthcare Solutions rose 9.03% to Rs 28.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.63% to Rs 1909.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1339.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.32% to Rs 115.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.35% to Rs 6591.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5095.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1909.931339.06 43 6591.215095.78 29 OPM %4.503.65 -4.033.37 - PBDT72.7445.72 59 230.81169.43 36 PBT57.9537.23 56 187.52138.74 35 NP28.0125.69 9 115.0494.82 21

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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