Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 9.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.63% to Rs 1909.93 crore

Net profit of Entero Healthcare Solutions rose 9.03% to Rs 28.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.63% to Rs 1909.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1339.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.32% to Rs 115.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.35% to Rs 6591.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5095.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.