Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enterprise International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Enterprise International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Enterprise International reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.77% to Rs 4.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.68 -100 4.116.50 -37 OPM %0-32.35 --18.98-6.92 - PBDT0.04-0.03 LP 0.010.52 -98 PBT0.03-0.05 LP -0.020.44 PL NP0.04-0.04 LP -0.010.50 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Balurghat Technologies standalone net profit rises 668.33% in the March 2026 quarter

SVC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 42.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Jaihind Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 66.96% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story