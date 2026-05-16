Entertainment Network (India) consolidated net profit declines 31.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.79% to Rs 141.37 crore

Net profit of Entertainment Network (India) declined 31.59% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.79% to Rs 141.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 11.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.22% to Rs 557.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 539.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.