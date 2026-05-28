Enviro Infra arm bags Rs 207-cr hybrid renewable EPC contract

Enviro Infra Engineers announced that its step-down subsidiary Suyog Urja (SUL) has secured a Rs 207.47 crore contract for land aggregation and balance of plant (BoP) works for a hybrid renewable energy project.

The contract has been awarded by CGE 30 Hybrid Energy. The scope includes land aggregation and development along with BoP works for a hybrid renewable energy project comprising wind and solar components.

The scope of work covers civil and electrical works, supply of cranes for wind-operated equipment generator (WOEG) installation and storage handling, inter-carting and installation services, solar project infrastructure, evacuation facilities, testing, commissioning and handover, as well as other enabling works, including land and right-of-way activities.

The contract is a domestic engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order. The execution timeline extends up to 30 June 2027, and the contract value is Rs 207.47 crore, excluding GST. The company clarified that the promoter, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity, and the order does not qualify as a related party transaction. Enviro Infra Engineers is an EPC company engaged in water and wastewater infrastructure projects for government bodies, including sewage treatment plants (STPs), sewerage schemes, common effluent treatment plants (CETPs), and water supply schemes involving treatment plants, pipelines, and pumping systems. On consolidated net profit, the net profit climbed 10.08% to Rs 40.40 crore on a 1.03% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 250.01 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.