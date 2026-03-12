Enviro Infra Engineers climbs after bagging sewage project worth Rs 411-cr in Bihar

Enviro Infra Engineers jumped 6.90% to Rs 163.40 after the company has secured a new project from Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation for the development of sewerage network and Sewage treatment plant (STP) at Aurangabad.

The project consists of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of 20 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant along with associated structures and allied works. The scope also includes SCADA-based disinfection systems, construction of eight pumping stations, a 5,400-metre rising main, and a 196-km sewerage network.

The project is valued at Rs 411.08 crore. The EPC work is scheduled to be completed within 15 months from the date of commencement, followed by an operation and maintenance (O&M) period of 5 years.

Sanjay Jain, chairman, Enviro Infra Engineers, said: We are proud to have been entrusted with this significant project by the Government. Our focus remains on delivering highquality, sustainable, and timely solutions that contribute to the nations water management and sanitation goals. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of engineering and execution. Enviro Infra Engineers (EIEL) is one of the leading EPC Companies in the business of Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) and Water Supply Scheme Projects (WSSPs) for government authorities/bodies with over 15 years of experience. WWTPs include Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), Sewerage Schemes (SS) and Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs).