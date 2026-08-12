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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit declines 4.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit declines 4.94% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:27 AM IST
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Sales rise 49.09% to Rs 359.18 crore

Net profit of Enviro Infra Engineers declined 4.94% to Rs 39.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.09% to Rs 359.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 240.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales359.18240.92 49 OPM %21.0726.65 -PBDT67.2365.44 3 PBT58.5262.19 -6 NP39.8341.90 -5

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

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