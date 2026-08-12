Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit declines 4.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.09% to Rs 359.18 crore

Net profit of Enviro Infra Engineers declined 4.94% to Rs 39.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.09% to Rs 359.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 240.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.359.18240.9221.0726.6567.2365.4458.5262.1939.8341.90

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