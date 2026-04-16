Enviro Infra Engineers gains after securing Rs 2,240 crore orders since March 2026

Enviro Infra Engineers (EIEL) rose 1.19% to Rs 216.25 after the company announced a strong inflow of new orders worth over Rs 2,240 crore since March 2026, significantly strengthening its order book and revenue visibility for the next 15-24 months.

According to the company, the orders span its water, wastewater and renewable energy businesses, with more than Rs 1,170 crore coming from the water and wastewater segment and over Rs 1,070 crore from the renewable energy segment.

These projects are expected to be executed over the next 1524 months, providing revenue visibility and supporting the companys growth trajectory.

A key highlight of the order inflow is EIELs entry into the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) segment. The company has secured four projects from NTPC worth Rs 1,070 crore, with a combined capacity of 930 MWh. These projects will be executed across Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, and Telangana, marking a strategic expansion into the renewable energy storage value chain.

In the water infrastructure segment, EIEL has bagged a Rs 411 crore project from the Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation under AMRUT 2.0 in Aurangabad. Additionally, it has secured two projects worth approximately Rs 972 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0 in Pune and Nashik. Sanjay Jain, chairman, said: The steady inflow of orders across our core and emerging business segments reflects our execution capabilities and strategic focus on high-growth infrastructure areas. Our entry into the BESS segment marks an important milestone in diversifying our portfolio, while our strong presence in water and wastewater continues to drive stable growth. With a robust and diversified order book, we have clear visibility on project execution and revenues to the tune of Rs 2000 crore with steady growth over the next two years.

The company said it continues to benefit from sectoral tailwinds, including increased government spending on water infrastructure and growing investments in renewable energy and storage solutions. The demand outlook from various government schemes such as AMRUT 2.0, Namami Gange, and Swachh Bharat Mission remains strong. With a diversified order book, strong geographical presence across multiple states, an established execution track record, and exposure to high-growth segments, EIEL remains well-positioned to deliver sustainable growth over the medium term. Enviro Infra Engineers (EIEL) is one of the leading EPC companies in the business of Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) and Water Supply Scheme Projects (WSSPs) for government authorities/bodies with over 15 years of experience. WWTPs include Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), Sewerage Schemes (SS), and Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs).