Zydus Wellness Ltd, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd, NTPC Green Energy Ltd and ACME Solar Holdings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 April 2026.

Zydus Wellness Ltd, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd, NTPC Green Energy Ltd and ACME Solar Holdings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 April 2026.

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd soared 13.50% to Rs 196.75 at 11:44 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zydus Wellness Ltd spiked 10.86% to Rs 541.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.82 lakh shares in the past one month. KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd surged 9.34% to Rs 1060. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 98141 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48042 shares in the past one month. NTPC Green Energy Ltd jumped 7.56% to Rs 104.69. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.15 lakh shares in the past one month.