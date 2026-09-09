Enviro Infra Engineers receives LoI for 180 MW wind power project

From Tata Power Renewable Energy

Enviro Infra Engineers (EIEL) through its step-down subsidiary Suyog Urja (SUL), has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) for the execution of EPC turnkey works for the development of a 180 MW NTPC Wind Power Project at Parli, Maharashtra.

The LOI has a contract value of Rs 224.19 crore (including GST) and is to be executed by 31 March 2027.

The scope of work encompasses Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) foundation works, Balance of Plant (BoP) works and 33 kV transmission line works. The WTG foundation package includes civil foundation works for 58 WTGs, along with associated reinforcement steel and geotechnical requirements.