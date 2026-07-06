Enviro Infra Engineers wins wastewater infrastructure projects of Rs 256.92 cr

From Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural)

Enviro Infra Engineers has secured two prestigious Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects from Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural) under the Government of India's flagship Namami Gange Programme. The combined order value stands at Rs 256.92 crore. With these wins, the Company has expanded its HAM portfolio to five projects, further strengthening its position as a leading developer and executor of long term water and wastewater infrastructure under the HAM model.

Under these projects, EIEL will develop 45 MLD and 60 MLD Sewage Treatment Plants, associated infrastructure and undertake Operations & Maintenance for a period of 15 years. Both projects will maximise energy self-sufficiency by integrating biogas-based and solar power generation systems. The biogas power plant will convert sludge generated during the sewage treatment process into biogas which in turn shall be fed to gas generators to produce electricity, simultaneously addressing sludge management while generating renewable energy. Solar panels installed across available rooftop and ground spaces will generate clean daytime power. Together, these renewable energy systems will lower operating costs, reduce carbon emissions, improve sustainability and enhance the long-term energy resilience of the sewage treatment plants throughout their operational lifecycle.