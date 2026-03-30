Enviro Infra gains on bagging Rs 664-cr BESS EPC order from NTPC

Enviro Infra Engineers rose 3.41% to Rs 142.70 after the company announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from NTPC for battery energy storage system (BESS) projects worth Rs 664.33 crore.

The contract has been awarded on an EPC basis for the implementation of BESS at Kudgi Super Thermal Power Station in Karnataka and Ramagundam Super Thermal Power Station in Telangana, along with comprehensive annual maintenance post successful performance testing.

The scope of work includes supply, services, installation, commissioning, and performance testing of the BESS projects. The EPC portion of the project is to be completed within 18 months from the date of commencement, followed by comprehensive annual maintenance for a period of 11 years.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity. The company clarified that the promoter and promoter group have no interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions. Enviro Infra Engineers (EIEL) is one of the leading EPC companies in the business of Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) and Water Supply Scheme Projects (WSSPs) for government authorities/bodies with over 15 years of experience. WWTPs include Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), Sewerage Schemes (SS), and Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs). On consolidated net profit, the net profit climbed 10.08% to Rs 40.40 crore on a 1.03% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 250.01 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.