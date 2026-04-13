Enviro Infra gains on bagging Rs 972-cr EPC orders under SBM 2.0 in Maharashtra

Enviro Infra Engineers surged 11.45% to Rs 193.20 after the company secured two major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts from the Swachh Maharashtra Mission Directorate, with a combined value of Rs 972.19 crore.

The orders pertain to sewage treatment infrastructure projects across urban local bodies (ULBs) in Maharashtra under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0.

Under Category I, covering ULBs in Pune with sewage treatment plant (STP) capacity below 5 MLD, the company will develop 120.50 MLD STP capacity, along with 209 km of interception and diversion (I&D) network and 887.20 km of sewer pipelines. The contract is valued at Rs 587.21 crore and is to be executed within 24 months.

Under Category II, for ULBs in Nashik with STP capacity of 5 MLD and above, the scope includes 121.10 MLD STP development, 105.50 km of I&D network, and 433.68 km of sewer lines. This order is valued at Rs 384.98 crore, with a similar execution period of 24 months. Both contracts have been awarded by a domestic entity under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0 and involve infrastructure development across 306 ULBs with populations below 1 lakh. The company clarified that there is no promoter or group company interest in the awarding authority, and the contracts do not fall under related party transactions.