Epack Durable consolidated net profit declines 48.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.76% to Rs 886.02 croreNet profit of Epack Durable declined 48.36% to Rs 11.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.76% to Rs 886.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 662.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales886.02662.39 34 OPM %5.958.21 -PBDT34.2144.18 -23 PBT17.6031.46 -44 NP11.8222.89 -48
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