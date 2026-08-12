Epack Durable consolidated net profit declines 48.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.76% to Rs 886.02 crore

Net profit of Epack Durable declined 48.36% to Rs 11.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.76% to Rs 886.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 662.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.886.02662.395.958.2134.2144.1817.6031.4611.8222.89

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