Epack Durable consolidated net profit declines 99.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.12% to Rs 591.05 crore

Net profit of Epack Durable declined 99.95% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.12% to Rs 591.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 643.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 94.09% to Rs 3.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.73% to Rs 1894.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2170.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.