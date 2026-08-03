EPack Prefab Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.87% to Rs 365.84 crore

Net profit of EPack Prefab Technologies rose 13.35% to Rs 18.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.87% to Rs 365.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 295.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.365.84295.349.4310.4730.5826.4324.1821.3218.1716.03

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