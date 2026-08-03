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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EPack Prefab Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.35% in the June 2026 quarter

EPack Prefab Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.35% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 23.87% to Rs 365.84 crore

Net profit of EPack Prefab Technologies rose 13.35% to Rs 18.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.87% to Rs 365.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 295.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales365.84295.34 24 OPM %9.4310.47 -PBDT30.5826.43 16 PBT24.1821.32 13 NP18.1716.03 13

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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