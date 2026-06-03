Epack Prefab Technologies gains on bagging Rs 165-cr domestic order

Epack Prefab Technologies surged 11.85% to Rs 209.50 after the company announced receipt of a domestic order worth Rs 164.99 crore for cell and module manufacturing along with pre-engineered building (PEB) works.

The scope of the contract includes design, fabrication, manufacturing, supply, and erection of cells and modules along with PEB works, with an execution timeline of approximately four months.

The company said the name of the customer has not been disclosed at this stage due to confidentiality and commercial considerations.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity, and Epack Prefab Technologies confirmed that neither its promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The transaction is not a related party transaction.