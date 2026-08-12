Epic Energy consolidated net profit declines 71.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 134.91% to Rs 2.49 crore

Net profit of Epic Energy declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 134.91% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.491.062.018.490.030.080.020.060.020.07

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