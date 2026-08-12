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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Epic Energy consolidated net profit declines 71.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Epic Energy consolidated net profit declines 71.43% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
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Sales rise 134.91% to Rs 2.49 crore

Net profit of Epic Energy declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 134.91% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.491.06 135 OPM %2.018.49 -PBDT0.030.08 -63 PBT0.020.06 -67 NP0.020.07 -71

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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