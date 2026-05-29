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Epic Energy standalone net profit declines 51.52% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales decline 21.85% to Rs 1.86 crore

Net profit of Epic Energy declined 51.52% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.85% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.70% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.93% to Rs 4.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.862.38 -22 4.474.26 5 OPM %17.7426.05 -17.0032.39 - PBDT0.330.62 -47 0.761.38 -45 PBT0.320.41 -22 0.731.04 -30 NP0.320.66 -52 0.731.32 -45

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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