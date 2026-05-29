Epic Energy standalone net profit declines 51.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.85% to Rs 1.86 crore

Net profit of Epic Energy declined 51.52% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.85% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.70% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.93% to Rs 4.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.