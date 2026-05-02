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Epigral consolidated net profit declines 6.84% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 17.29% to Rs 736.16 crore

Net profit of Epigral declined 6.84% to Rs 80.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.29% to Rs 736.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 627.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.19% to Rs 331.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 357.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.90% to Rs 2527.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2550.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales736.16627.63 17 2527.182550.13 -1 OPM %22.7727.62 -22.4027.87 - PBDT151.23165.28 -9 509.05673.65 -24 PBT109.54131.33 -17 340.76541.09 -37 NP80.9586.89 -7 331.97357.69 -7

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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