Epigral soars after Q4 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 82 cr

Epigral surged 7.79% to Rs 1,297 after the company reported a sharp sequential improvement in performance for the March quarter.

The companys standalone net profit soared 109.27% to Rs 81.93 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 39.15 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 23.29% QoQ to Rs 736.16 crore in Q4 FY26, on account of volume growth and improved realization

Year on year basis, the companys standalone net profit declined 15.2% while revenue from operations jumped 17.29% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 110.52 crore, up 102.42% QoQ and down 15.67% YoY.

In Q4 FY26, EBITDA climbed 64% QoQ to Rs 169 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 23% in Q4 FY26 from 17% in the previous quarter.

During the quarter, sales volume grew 15% QoQ, with overall plant utilisation exceeding 80%. The contribution from the Derivatives & Specialty business increased to 54% in Q4 FY26 from 52% in Q3 FY26, while the Chlor-Alkali segments share declined to 46% in Q4 FY26 from 48% in Q3 FY26. For the full year, standalone net profit fell 6.64% to Rs 333.01 crore, while revenue from operations edged down 0.90% to Rs 2,527.18 crore in FY26 over FY25. Maulik Patel, chairman and managing director Epigral said: In Q4 FY26, we delivered record revenue of Rs 736 crore, driven by a 15% sequential increase and 14% year-on-year growth in volumes. This performance reflects strong demand conditions and a full recovery post scheduled maintenance in Q3. Improved utilization levels and stabilization in raw material costs supported EBITDA margins of 23%.

While FY26 saw some impact due to an extended monsoon and planned maintenance in the first half, demand recovery began in November and strengthened through Q4. We expect this momentum to continue into FY27, subject to global macro conditions Our diversified product portfolio continues to provide resilience amid geopolitical uncertainties, including developments in West Asia. At the same time, our ongoing capex projects for Epichlorohydrin and CPVC expansion are progressing as planned and within budget. Once commissioned, these plants will address Indias growing demand and enhance our financial performance. Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for the Financial Year 2025-26.