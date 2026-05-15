EPL consolidated net profit declines 9.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.65% to Rs 1300.50 crore

Net profit of EPL declined 9.97% to Rs 102.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.65% to Rs 1300.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1105.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.33% to Rs 388.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 359.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.05% to Rs 4763.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4213.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.