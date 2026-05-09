Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Epuja Spiritech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.84 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Epuja Spiritech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.84 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 77.52% to Rs 1.58 crore

Net loss of Epuja Spiritech reported to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 77.52% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 78.50% to Rs 1.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.587.03 -78 1.868.65 -79 OPM %-361.3918.35 --559.142.89 - PBDT-5.701.32 PL -10.340.32 PL PBT-5.701.32 PL -10.350.32 PL NP-5.841.16 PL -10.490.15 PL

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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