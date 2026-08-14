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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Epuja Spiritech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Epuja Spiritech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:40 AM IST
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Sales rise 5707.69% to Rs 7.55 crore

Net profit of Epuja Spiritech reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5707.69% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.550.13 5708 OPM %2.78-500.00 -PBDT0.22-0.62 LP PBT0.22-0.62 LP NP0.22-0.62 LP

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

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