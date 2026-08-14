Equilateral Enterprises standalone net profit declines 68.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 37.42% to Rs 10.22 crore

Net profit of Equilateral Enterprises declined 68.75% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 37.42% to Rs 10.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.2216.33-0.980.060.070.160.050.160.050.16

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