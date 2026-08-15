Equinox India Infraestate reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 77.85% to Rs 7.14 crore

Net Loss of Equinox India Infraestate reported to Rs 15.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 77.85% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.1432.23-193.98-31.96-14.12-9.77-15.09-9.78-15.09-9.78

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