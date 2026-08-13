Equippp Social Impact Technologies consolidated net profit rises 15.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.75% to Rs 12.72 croreNet profit of Equippp Social Impact Technologies rose 15.38% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.75% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.729.51 34 OPM %4.404.21 -PBDT0.610.41 49 PBT0.400.28 43 NP0.300.26 15
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