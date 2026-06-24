Equitas SFB board approves proposal to raise fund amounting to Rs 1,750 crore

Equitas Small Finance Bank said that its board has approved proposals to raise fund aggregating to Rs 1,750 crore through issue of equity and debt securities.

The bank's board has approved a proposal for raising up to Rs 1,250 crore through a qualified institutions placement (QIP) and other eligible equity-linked securities in one or more tranches.

The board also approved raising up to Rs 500 crore through rated, listed, unsecured, subordinated, redeemable non-convertible debentures, bonds or other debt securities on a private placement basis.

The proposed capital raising is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. The enabling resolutions will be placed before shareholders at the bank's 10th Annual General Meeting scheduled for 09 September 2026.

The board also approved the reappointment of Vasudevan P. N. as the managing director & CEO of the bank for a further three-year term from 23 July 2026 to 22 July 2029, the bank had received RBI approval for the same in April 2026. In addition, the board approved the reappointment of Geeta Dutta Goel as an independent director for a second three-year term from December 2026 to December 2029, subject to shareholder approval. On the management front, the banks chief financial officer (CFO) N. Sridharan will retire upon superannuation on 30 June 2026. Mukund Shyamrao Barsagade has been appointed as the new CFO and key managerial personnel with effect from 01 July 2026.

The board also approved the appointment of Taraka Ramana Prathipati, currently head of credit risk, as interim chief risk officer (CRO) for a period of six months from 01 July 2026, following the completion of the term of Sibi P.M., the banks current CRO. Equitas Small Finance Bank (Equitas SFB) is one of the largest small finance banks in India. The bank posted a net profit of Rs 213 crore in Q4 FY26, soaring 406% YoY and 136% QoQ. Net Interest Income (NII) came in at Rs 981 crore, rising 18% YoY. The scrip rose 0.64% to currently trade at Rs 77.54 on the BSE.