Equitas SFB board approves proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore via private NCD issue

Equitas Small Finance Bank said that its board has approved a proposal to raise funds aggregating to Rs 500 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures.

In a regulatory filing made during market hours today, the bank stated that its board has approved the issuance of up to 50,000 rated, listed, unsecured, subordinated, transferable, redeemable, fully paid up, lower tier-II non-convertible debentures, having a face value of Rs 1 lakh each.

These NCDs, which would be categorized as lower tier-II capital, would be issued in dematerialized form on a private placement basis to one or more prospective eligible investors.

Equitas Small Finance Bank is a small finance bank that offers a wide range of products and services tailored to meet the financial needs of its diverse customer base. The bank caters to individuals with limited access to formal financing channels, affluent and mass-affluent customers, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and corporates.