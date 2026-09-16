Equitas Small Finance Bank approves Lower Tier II NCD issuance up to Rs 500 cr

At board meeting held on 16 September 2026

The board of Equitas Small Finance Bank at its meeting held on 16 September 2026 has approved the issuance of up to 50,000 Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Subordinated, Transferable, Redeemable, Fully Paid Up, Lower Tier II Non-Convertible Debentures having a face value of Rs.1,00,000/- each, of the aggregate nominal value of up to Rs.500 crore in a single series, to be categorized as Lower Tier II Capital (in compliance with Basel II framework on Capital Adequacy) in dematerialized form on a private placement basis.