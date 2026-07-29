Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Slips 2.77%, BSE Financial Services index Shed 87.81%

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd has lost 2.81% over last one month compared to 87.96% fall in BSE Financial Services index and 0.91% rise in the SENSEX

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd fell 2.77% today to trade at Rs 72.54. The BSE Financial Services index is down 87.81% to quote at 1513.58. The index is down 87.96 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, City Union Bank Ltd decreased 2.48% and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd lost 2.19% on the day. The BSE Financial Services index went down 88 % over last one year compared to the 4.81% fall in benchmark SENSEX.