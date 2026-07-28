Equitas Small Finance Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 183.61 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.89% to Rs 1960.40 crore

Net profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 183.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 223.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 18.89% to Rs 1960.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1648.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1960.401648.8646.9216.61244.08-297.48244.08-297.48183.61-223.76

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