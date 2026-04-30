Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 405.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 405.06% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Total Operating Income rise 11.70% to Rs 1836.35 crore

Net profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank rose 405.06% to Rs 212.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 11.70% to Rs 1836.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1643.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.90% to Rs 103.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 7.64% to Rs 6794.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6311.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income1836.351643.97 12 6794.246311.73 8 OPM %47.4439.08 -36.1737.19 - PBDT278.3553.29 422 128.13198.85 -36 PBT278.3553.29 422 128.13198.85 -36 NP212.6842.11 405 103.08147.05 -30

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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