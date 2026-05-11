Equity MF inflows drop 5% on month in Apr-26, mid and smallcap funds inflows see good increase

Actively managed equity mutual funds saw a net inflow of Rs 38,440.20 crore in April, compared to Rs 40,450.26 crore in March, as per the monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India. This marked a monthly decline of around 5%. Overall industry flows stood at Rs 3.22 lakh crore, rising sharply compared to Rs Rs 2.39 crore in March. Inflows across equity categories showed a dip relative to the previous month.

Large-cap equity funds recorded an inflow of Rs 2,524.61 crore in April, compared to Rs 2,997.84 crore in March - down around 20%. However, the mid-cap category saw inflows of Rs 6,551.40 crore - up 8% on month. Small-cap funds registered net inflows of Rs 6,885.90 crore in April, up 10% on month. Flexi-cap funds reported inflows of Rs 10,147.85 crore compared with Rs 10,054.12 crore in March. Inflows into sectoral and thematic funds came in at Rs 1,949.36 crore, against Rs 2,698.82 crore in March - down around 28% on month.

AMFI data showed that debt funds recorded an inflow of Rs 2.47 lakh crore in April, compared to an outflow of Rs 2.94 lakh crore in March. Overnight funds saw inflows of Rs 31,420.45 crore, after recording outflows of Rs 40,227.90 crore in March. Liquid funds recorded inflows of Rs 1.65 lakh crore, compared with outflows of Rs 1.34 lakh crore in March. SIP contribution for April stood at Rs 31,115 crore, down slightly compared to Rs 32,087 crore in March. Hybrid schemes saw inflows of Rs 20,565.24 crore in April, compared with outflows of Rs 16,538.47 crore in March. Arbitrage funds recorded Rs 12,378.46 crore in inflows, after outflows of Rs 21,113.70 crore in March. Gold ETFs saw inflows of Rs 3,040.31 crore, compared to Rs 2,266 crore in the previous month.