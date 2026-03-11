Equity MF inflows up 8% on month in Feb-26, Gold ETF inflows tumble

Equity mutual funds recorded net inflows of Rs 25,977.91 crore in February 2026, up 8.10% compared to the Rs 24,028 crore inflow seen in January, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). The mutual fund industry recorded total net inflows of Rs 94,530 crore in February 2026, lower by around 39% than Rs 1.56 lakh crore recorded in January. Total assets under management (AUM) of the industry, rose to Rs 82.03 lakh crore at the end of February from Rs 81.01 lakh crore in January. SIP contributions stood steady around Rs 29,845 crore.

Large-cap funds attracted Rs 2,111.68 crore in February, slightly higher than Rs 2,004.98 crore in January, reflecting a rise of around 5.3%. Among equity categories, flexi-cap funds saw the highest inflows at Rs 6,924.65 crore in February, though this was lower by around 10% than Rs 7,672.36 crore recorded in January. Mid-cap funds recorded inflows of Rs 4,002.99 crore in February compared with Rs 3,185.47 crore in January, marking an increase of around 26%. Small-cap funds also saw inflows rise to Rs 3,881.06 crore from Rs 2,942.11 crore, an increase of about 32%.