Eraaya Lifespaces reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.08% to Rs 573.24 crore

Net Loss of Eraaya Lifespaces reported to Rs 31.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 381.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.08% to Rs 573.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 603.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 412.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 358.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 64.66% to Rs 2437.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1480.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.